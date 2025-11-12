Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 394,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

