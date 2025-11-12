Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 65.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 121,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,187.45. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,250. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.98. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $27.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $315.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.