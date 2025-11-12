Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,397 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Option Care Health
In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. The trade was a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 97,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,816. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Option Care Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.Option Care Health’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
