abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

