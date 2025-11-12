Atria Investments Inc Sells 720 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,272,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Albemarle by 90.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after buying an additional 507,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 959,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,162,000 after buying an additional 342,321 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

