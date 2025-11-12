Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 233,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
LNN opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. Lindsay Corporation has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.
LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
