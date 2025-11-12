Atria Investments Inc Purchases 4,868 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 57.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1,513,200.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Mission Produce news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $42,646.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,240,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,106,066.11. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,922. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

