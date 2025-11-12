Apex Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 136.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

