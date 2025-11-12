Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 1,400 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,726,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,797,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,436,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 248,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,878.1% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 227,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 216,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CEF opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.