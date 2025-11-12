Apex Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ opened at $621.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
