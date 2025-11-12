Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $8.1750 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 11:00 PM ET.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Red Cat in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Cat

In related news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,768.03. This represents a 29.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 86,833 shares of company stock worth $861,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Red Cat by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

