1,500 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 244.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,448,000 after buying an additional 2,209,996 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,286,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $5,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The business had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

