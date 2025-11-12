Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Okta comprises approximately 2.0% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 68.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $221,069.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.02. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.