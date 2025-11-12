Brokerages Set Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $1,564.56

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,564.5625.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,292.88 on Friday. Transdigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,294.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,404.22. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Transdigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.