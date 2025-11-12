Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $228.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.6250.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $181.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

