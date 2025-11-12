iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT is Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,082,000. Crcm LP lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

