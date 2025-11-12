FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Arcellx Issued By HC Wainwright

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.10). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Arcellx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Arcellx Trading Up 5.3%

ACLX stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,709,643.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,718.72. This trade represents a 97.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,146 shares of company stock worth $3,000,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 277,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 959,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

