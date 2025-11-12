Sphere 3D FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by HC Wainwright

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sphere 3D in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Sphere 3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere 3D has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.34. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 131.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.42% of Sphere 3D worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

