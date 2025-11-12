FY2025 EPS Estimates for Duolingo Increased by Analyst

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DUOL opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.38. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.