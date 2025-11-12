Capital One Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for Berry

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get Berry alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Berry from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Berry Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of BRY opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.14. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,525,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,216,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 719,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Berry by 276.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700,863 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 527,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.17%.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.