FY2025 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Lifted by Analyst

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $13.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.82. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $575.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.