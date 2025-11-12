Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.71) per share and revenue of $15.9720 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 5.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.22. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
