Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.71) per share and revenue of $15.9720 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.22. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dragonfly Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Chardan Capital upgraded Dragonfly Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dragonfly Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

