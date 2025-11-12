Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share and revenue of $1.3663 billion for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 141.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

