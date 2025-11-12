What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CNTX FY2025 Earnings?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Context Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNTX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX opened at $1.19 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Context Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Context Therapeutics worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.