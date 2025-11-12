FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Lifted by Analyst

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chord Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $9.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.59. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $149.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.