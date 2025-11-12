Moderna FY2025 EPS Increased by Brookline Capital Management

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($7.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($9.19). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.61) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.02. Moderna has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Moderna by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

