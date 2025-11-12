Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for LENZ Earnings

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.67) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.75). The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LENZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of LENZ opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.46. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LENZ. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,758,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,511,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,122,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In other LENZ Therapeutics news, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard purchased 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,585.36. This trade represents a 68.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Mccollum acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $239,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,295. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

