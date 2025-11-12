Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Kodiak Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Price Performance
Shares of KOD opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.88. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. Barclays upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Sciences
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Sciences
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.