Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Kodiak Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOD opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.88. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 127,991 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 171.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. Barclays upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

