Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $9.1863 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,129,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 640,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 306,089 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,323,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
