ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,315.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,234.00 to $1,253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,159.66.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $859.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $918.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $15,436,834. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

