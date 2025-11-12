MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroAlgo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroAlgo currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:MLGO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. MicroAlgo has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $972.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in MicroAlgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroAlgo by 42.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

