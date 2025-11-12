United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

