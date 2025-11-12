GRP.U FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

Granite Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Shares of Granite Real Estate stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. Granite Real Estate has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

