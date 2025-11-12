Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RYTM FY2025 Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC analyst J. Stringer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.29) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.92). Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $1,123,359.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $980,577.16. This represents a 53.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,483,583. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.