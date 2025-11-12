What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for DYN FY2025 Earnings?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.62). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DYN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $19.67 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $35,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,817.99. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

