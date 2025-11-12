Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EYPT FY2025 Earnings

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $964.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.