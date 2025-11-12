Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Earnings Estimates for Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.73) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.50). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2026 earnings at ($7.90) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCVX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.07. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $103.30.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 376.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 197.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

