What is William Blair’s Estimate for GFL FY2025 Earnings?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after buying an additional 2,102,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 30.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after buying an additional 927,798 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $27,150,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $26,570,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

