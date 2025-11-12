Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Informatica

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Informatica in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Informatica’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.21 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Informatica has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.12, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informatica news, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $6,147,488.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 368,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,196,028.82. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $253,703.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 309,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,087.56. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 403,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,559,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Informatica by 59.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 420.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 86,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

