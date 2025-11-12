Wedbush Expects Increased Earnings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rivian Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle automaker will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.83). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rivian Automotive’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 9.8%

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.02 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,199,174 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

