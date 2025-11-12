TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 million. On average, analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLSI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

