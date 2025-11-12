Sally Beauty (SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $932.8750 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Max R. Rangel bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,245. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 48.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

