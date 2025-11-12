CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of $0.1549 per share and revenue of $443.3580 million for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

