Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $1.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 36.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 56.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93. Chegg has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

