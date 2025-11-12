Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $1.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.70.
CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.
NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93. Chegg has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.73.
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
