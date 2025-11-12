Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $103.96

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.9630.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,181.57. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $982,346.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,793.40. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 825,959 shares of company stock valued at $70,097,674 in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 250.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 156.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

