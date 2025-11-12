Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives $9.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.5583.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

TMCI stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

