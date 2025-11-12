What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Ocugen FY2025 Earnings?

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of OCGN opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 255.25% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%.The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 43.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,638,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ocugen by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 235,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ocugen by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.