William Blair Predicts Karman’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KRMN)

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karman in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Karman’s FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Karman from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Karman in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Karman in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of Karman stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 461.53.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.Karman’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karman by 56.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karman by 5,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Karman during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

