William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for LRMR Earnings

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 945,809 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,230,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

