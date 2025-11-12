Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $451.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.98 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $4,034,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

